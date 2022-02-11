Protium becomes the official financing partner for NISA, to offer financing to all affiliated schools

11th February 2022: Protium, a pre-eminent engineering-led, risk-focused lending platform, becomes the official financing partner for the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA). Protium will offer financial solutions to the 55,400 affiliated schools of NISA.

Protium had earlier announced that it has joined hands with the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) to assist effective financial management at schools at the ‘EdEx School Leadership Summit 2021’. In December, the company had also announced its plans to provide financial lending to more than 500 schools affected by the pandemic at the ‘School Leadership Summit 2021 – Manthan’, a summit organised by NISA.

Protium believes that the ripple effects of the pandemic on schools may undermine the chances of millions of students attending college and ultimately being successful in life in order to support a family. In many ways, the effect of the pandemic on schools has depressed the present generation’s prospects far into adulthood. Protium wants to address the situation by helping schools get back on their feet.

Dhruv Suri, Managing Director, Protium, said, "The pandemic has wreaked havoc across countries, industries and sectors; education is no exception. Our vision is to provide low or middle-income schools affected by the pandemic with the opportunity and time to rebuild and restructure, to ensure inclusive education for all. With NISA as a partner, we are sure of achieving this vision." "COVID-19 has affected millions of children who have faced challenges in learning. Some students who might have disengaged from school altogether may have slipped even further by losing knowledge or skills they once had. We are trying to address this learning gap. We want our youth to get a seamless learning experience, and only schools can do that. Thus, the need to empower them financially." he added.

NISA is a platform that brings together budget private schools (BPS) from across the country to give them a unified voice to address their concerns about legislations and bye-laws which apply to them and to facilitate quality improvement in schools. As of today, NISA represents over 55,400 schools from 20 state associations, which cater to the needs of approximately 9.35 million children at an average of 250 children per school.