Provectus Named a Launch Partner for AWS’ New ML Services at re:Invent 2020

Palo Alto, CA: Today at AWS re:Invent, Provectus, a Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, has been named an Amazon Web Services launch partner for their latest machine learning services — AWS Panorama, Amazon Lookout for Vision, and Amazon Lookout for Metrics. These services can help organizations accelerate AI transformation and facilitate AI adoption by easily adding intelligence to their applications within the broadest machine and deep learning framework.

AWS Panorama is a fully managed service that makes it easier to deploy machine learning models to on-premise cameras, enabling companies to bring flexibility to their computer vision projects through at-scale real-time inference and process automation. The service can be used to ensure product quality, enhance the efficiency of industrial processes, and enforce worker and epidemiological safety.

Amazon Lookout for Vision is a fully managed anomaly detection service that enables organizations in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries to identify anomalies in object images. The service can be used to detect defects or missing components in industrial products, irregularities in manufacturing lines, visible wear and tear of machine parts, defects in silicon wafers, and other similar tasks.

Amazon Lookout for Metrics is a fully managed machine learning service that makes it easy for businesses to more efficiently detect outliers in their data, ensuring that all important metrics are monitored in near real time, and under control. The service allows organizations to improve customer experience, sales analytics, and marketing intelligence.

“At Provectus, we strive to help businesses take their AI initiatives to the next level by using the full stack of available AWS AI/ML services,” said Stepan Pushkarev, CTO of Provectus. “As launch partners for AWS Panorama, Amazon Lookout for Vision, and Amazon Lookout for Metrics, we are thrilled for the opportunity to help AWS and Provectus clients mitigate the complexities of building computer vision-based solutions for defect, anomaly, and outlier detection in data.”