Provide sops to IT cos to join public governance digitalisation projects: Narayana Murthy

Mumbai, March 26th, 2022: Creating an incentive scheme for software professionals and Indian software companies to participate more enthusiastically in public governance digitalisation projects is critical to developing a digitised India at par with developed nations, said N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Infosys.

Mr Murthy was speaking at ABP Network's inaugural 'Ideas of India' summit that has brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead.