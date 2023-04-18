Prozo continues nationwide expansion with a 28,000 sq. ft. Fulfillment Center in Chennai

Chennai, April 2023: Prozo, one of India’s fastest-growing full-stack supply chain companies, announced the opening of a new fulfillment center (FC) in Red Hills, Chennai. The new center is in close proximity to Chennai Outer Highway and NH5 – Kolkata Highway.

With an area of 28,000 square feet and tentative 2400 pallet positions, the warehouse can store approximately 80,000 medium-sized boxes. The facility structure is a PEB shed with a clear height of 30 feet and a load-bearing capacity of 5 metric tons. The facility is fully compliant with fire NOC and features flooring made of VDF.

This DCB Group warehouse is part of Prozo’s continued expansion plans and its commitment to providing end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses of all sizes, be it Enterprises, SMEs, and D2C brands. This is the 2nd fulfillment center in Chennai in less than a year. The space is allocated to brands like Atomberg, Pristyne Care (BeatXP) & others. With its pan-India network of over 30 multi-channel, tech-enabled, ready-to-move-in warehouses that measure over 1.5 million sq. ft, Prozo offers Prime-like same-day and next-day delivery across India.

Prozo’s Founder & CEO, Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, a former Lieutenant Commander with the Indian Navy, an ISB alum, and an ex-McKinsey consultant, expressed his excitement about the launch, saying, “The new fulfillment center in Chennai will help us better serve our customers in the southern region of India. With this new facility, we will be able to deliver products faster and more efficiently, while also ensuring the highest levels of quality and customer satisfaction. We are thankful to DCB Group Warehouses and their Director Mr Nikhil Jain for helping us setting up the warehouse.”

This fulfillment center is expected to strengthen Prozo’s position in the southern market and improve its capacity to deliver innovative and seamless supply chain solutions.