Prozo partners with India’s largest cricket equipment brand SG to expand the brand’s B2C and D2C market coverage

New Delhi, 10th May 2023: Prozo, India’s fastest-growing full-stack supply chain company, has collaborated with SG (Sanspareils Greenlands), India’s leading and the world’s largest cricket equipment brand, to streamline logistics and transform the brand’s supply chain operations in India. As a part of this collaboration, SG is leveraging Prozo’s fulfillment center and Services such as B2B and B2C+D2C Warehousing, D2C freight, B2B Freight, Control Tower, and Prozo Tech Stack (WMS and OMS).

Established in pre-independent India in 1931 by two brothers Kedar Nath Anand & Dwarka Nath Anand, SG started primarily as an export-intensive manufacturing unit. Over time, it has evolved into a robust manufacturing company offering world-class cricket equipment ranging from English Willow & Kashmir Willow Cricket Bats, Hand-Stitched Leather Balls, to Protective Equipment, Cricket Whites, Kit bags to all types of Cricket Footwear and Accessories. SG also offers custom cricket infrastructure products such as nets and pitches as per client specifications.

With such a rich legacy, SG has become a traditional brand synonymous with cricket gear all over the world. Leading Indian and International players from Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone are all using world-class SG products. The brand is now aiming to transform from the traditional market perception to an agile modern sports powerhouse as it has expanded its product range beyond cricket and now makes authentic and fashionable sports apparel, sports footwear, and home fitness items as well such as gym gloves, skipping ropes, and resistance tubes. As a part of its strategic plans to cover both B2C and D2C market segments more effectively, SG has partnered with Prozo. The partnership with Prozo has facilitated access to the most advanced technologies such as Prozo’s WMS, and Proship which are helping SG rapidly expand its market coverage.

Speaking about this, Ashvini Jakhar Founder & CEO, Prozo, said, “Prozo is constantly enabling leading D2C and B2C retail businesses with the tech-driven transformation of their logistics and supply chain operations. We are offering our entire tech stack such as OMS/WMS, services such as B2B/D2C warehousing as well as freight and control tower facilities to SG. As a result, they can manage spikes of up to 3x to 5x of the normal load, especially during times like large sporting events and favorable match results. Since the brand offers thousands of SKUs across various categories, it is crucial to optimize and standardize packaging and shipping processes to reduce costs and product damages in transit. We are also soon going to deploy our tech stack in SG’s own warehouse in Meerut.”

Adding further, Paras Anand, Marketing & Sales Director, SG, said, “Prozo has seamlessly provided the advanced tech integrations necessary to expand our B2C/D2C operations. With Prozo, we have managed to connect our placement on all major e-commerce portals at a single point including marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, Shopify, Woocommerce, Tatacliq, and Myntra etc. Within a short span of time, Prozo has helped us double our B2B and B2C order processing. Their team is always just a call away to support us with any needs. Now, we are aiming to integrate our ERP with the Prozo tech stack to reduce manual efforts and costs through automation. We are looking forward to a long-term and growing partnership with Prozo!”

Prozo’s fulfillment center is handling over 50,000 monthly throughputs and over 3,000 D2C shipments every month. These numbers are growing rapidly, and Prozo is storing most of SG’s product categories such as apparel, footwear, cricket bats, leather balls, protective equipment, etc., at its fulfilment center in Noida.