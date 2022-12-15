PTC India appoints SBICAPS to prepare strategic road map for monetizing investment in subsidiary company

New Delhi, 15 December 2022: PTC India Limited, the leading power trading company in India, appoints SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) as a consultant to support PTC in the strategic analysis of one of its investments in subsidiaries/associates.
SBICAPS shall conduct an analysis of investments to suggest a future strategy to be adopted for divestment/holding of the investment in its subsidiary company PTC Energy Limited.
Commenting on the above development, Dr. Rajib K Mishra, CMD (addl. Charge), PTC India Ltd., said“PTC India Limited has appointed SBICAPS as an advisor to carry out a comprehensive strategic assessment of its key investments in subsidiary company. Given the improved operational profitability in these entities, the exercise being undertaken by SBICAPS seeks to assist PTC in their capital allocation. Amongst other things, the exercise will enable PTC to do a comprehensive review of its investments and ability to monetize them either partially or fully in the best interest of PTC shareholders.”