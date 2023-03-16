PTC India executes agreement with N-Side, Belgium

New Delhi, 16 Mar 2023: PTC India Limited, the leading provider of power trading solutions in India, announced entering into an agreement with N-Side, Belgium to work on developing a predictive solution for the Indian power markets.

As a part of its long-term strategy to position itself as a technology enabled solutions provider in the electricity value chain, PTC is building a portfolio of forecasting tools across various tenors to forecast demand and prices in the electricity markets. This is in addition to the in-house PTC ANALYTICS LAB that had been recently set up to generate proprietary analysis and insights for PTC’s internal use and for those of its clients. The evolving Indian power market in which the behavior of the market participants resulted in heightened volatility recently has validated the need for market makers to equip themselves with tools and solutions to support their decision-making.