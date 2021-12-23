PTC India Ltd Donates Solar Panels to Akshaya Patra Kitchens

India, December 23rd, 2021: PTC India Ltd, the leading provider of power trading solutions in India since 1999, has donated solar panels worth ₹1.13 Cr to The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s kitchens in Bhilwara, Jhalawar, and Nathdwara in Rajasthan through its Trust the PTC Foundation. As of March 2020, Akshaya Patra serves over 53,000 children in 1246 schools in the three locations. The installation of these panels will help the units generate 180 kW power (i.e., 100 kW at Nathdwara, 40 kW at Jhalawar, and 40 kW at Bhilwara), thus reducing the Foundation’s carbon footprint through green energy adoption.

As a Responsible Corporate Citizen, PTC India Limited through PTC Foundation has been working towards giving back to society. Since 2017 PTC Foundation has replaced 289 Kw fossil fuel-based power with Rooftop Solarization Power. 135 Kw solar power has already been provided to 4 Akshaya Patra Kitchens which has led to additional meals for underprivileged school-going children.

PTC Foundation Trust (PFT) is established under the laws of India on 10th October 2016 to carry out CSR Activities of PTC India and its group companies (PTC India Ltd., PTC India Financial Services, & PTC Energy Ltd.). Till date it has been executing CSR projects PAN India on the thematic areas- Women Empowerment, Preventive Healthcare, Education including Digital Education, Skill Development Training, Rural Development, Sanitation and Safe Drinking Water, Environment & COVID-Care.

Shri Amar Prasad (r) IFS, Director-CSR, PTC Foundation Trust said, “PTC Foundation Trust (PFT) is happy to announce its contribution towards Green Energy through Solar Power installations. The endeavor of replacing fossil fuel power with green & economical solar power at Akshaya Patra Kitchens has helped in savings in the cost of power, resulting in more wholesome mid-day meals for the children of Government & Government-aided schools. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that this has been achieved through the Rooftop Solarization of Akshaya Patra Kitchens in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan & Andhra Pradesh. This contribution under CSR funding has been moving towards the eradication of hunger and malnutrition thereby promoting education.”

Mr. Sundeep Talwar, CMO, Akshaya Patra said “We have always strived to make our kitchens cost-efficient as well as eco-friendly and energy-efficient. We are immensely grateful to PTC India Ltd & PTC Energy Ltd. for supporting our efforts by installing solar panels at our kitchens in Rajasthan & Andhra Pradesh respectively. Their support will enable us to significantly reduce our dependence on fossil fuel-based power. We hope that this collaboration flourishes in the years to come so that together, we continue to serve as many children as possible.” He also thanked the Ministry of Education [formerly the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)] – Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan for providing Akshaya Patra the opportunity to serve the children in its capacity as the implementing partner of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Scheme.”

PTC Foundation has always been supportive of Akshaya Patra’s endeavor to provide nutritious mid-day meals to children and address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India in Government & Government-aided schools.

In Rajasthan, Akshaya Patra has been serving mid-day meals since 2004. As of March 2020, it serves over 2.3 lakh children in 4,428 schools across 10 locations.