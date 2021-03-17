pTron debuts Bassbuds Jets; a powerful budget addition to its massively successful Bassbuds series

pTron, a rapidly growing digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand continues to dominate the budget TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) segment with the launch of pTronBassbuds Jets. With a sleek exterior, high-quality audio and enhanced features, the new Bassbuds Jets is a guaranteed steal at only INR 999. The year 2021 witnessed a massive shift from pricey audio accessories to affordable yet feature-rich, quality-backed accessories. pTron is a key Indian player that is making India’s transition to ‘truly wireless’, smooth and affordable.

pTronBassbuds Jets delivers premium audio experience with an aesthetic design in 3 aesthetic colors of DazzlingBlue, Ravishing White and Classy Black. With a unique flat surface for convenient touch controls and a digital battery indication, Jets is the perfect TWS product for all your audio consumption needs.True to its name, Bassbuds Jets packs a powerful Bass performance with 10mm dynamic drivers, offering a truly natural, authentic audio. The trendy buds come loaded with essential audio features such as a total of 5 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity, voice assistant, built-in mics, hands-free calling, IPX4rating for sweat resistance and more.

Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron commented on the launch, “pTronas a brand is super excited to bring this special addition to the Bassbuds family. pTron aims to bridge the gap between price and accessibility. Our pricing is as wallet friendly as our product range is versatile. We tend to the price-sensitive Indian consumers and channel our resources to bring out feature-rich products like Bassbuds Jets at the most affordable ranges. We want our customers, especially the first time TWS users to build their confidence in going truly wireless; and an affordable yet strong quality product offering will make it an easy choice for them. With Bassbuds Jets, we’re bringing a new perspective to the audio market – affordability and quality hand in hand”.

The new Bassbuds Jets is now available on Amazon India.

Amazon – https://www.amazon.in/Bassbuds-Jets-Bluetooth-Headphones-Resistant/dp/B08S1BCT5Q