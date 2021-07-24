pTron Launches the Country’s First Made-in-India ANC TWS Earbuds – Bassbuds Ultima

pTron, the leading Indian-maker of affordable high quality audio and wireless products, introduces the first product from their new ANC series, BASSBUDS ULTIMA. Acclaimed as country’s first ever indigenously made TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The new high performance Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds featuring Quad Mic and an incredible hybrid design will debut on Amazon during the Prime Day Sale starting 26th July. The premium addition to pTron’s Bassbuds series line up will be available at a special launch price of INR 1499 only during the Prime Day Sale as against regular price of INR 1699.

The brand’s latest Ambassador and celebrated star, Pooja Hegde has launched the new generation of TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds.

A pair of headphones

Description automatically generated with medium confidenceThe pTron Bassbuds Ultima in a vogue design masterfully blends pTron signature sound with the latest ANC technology in a sleek lightweight and premium design. Build for the modern audiophiles the Bassbuds Ultima ANC Earbuds feature an Audio Transparency Mode that allows to effortlessly switch between normal, ANC & transparency modes and keeps you aware of the surroundings as and when required. The Bassbuds Ultima is packed with technology that makes you feel the music the way it is meant to be heard – in style and in silence.

pTron is the second Indian brand in the with 6% market share of the Indian TWS market in the January – March 2021 quarter, according to market research firm Counterpoint

pTron Bassbuds Ultima

• Active Noise Cancellation for an uninterrupted audio experience (up to -30db)

• Quad Mic with Audio Transparency Modes

• ANC On & Off features

• Powerful 10mm Dynamic Driver for Deep Stereo sonic sound

• BT 5.0; Strong 10M Wireless Connectivity; Quick Pairing.

• Lightweight Earbuds at just 7 gms each

• IPX4 Sweat/Splash Resistant

• Voice Assistance

• 15 Hours Total Playtime

Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron, commented on the launch, “Brimming with exciting high-tech features and precision sound capabilities our newest creation – Bassbuds Ultima is a fusion of pTron’s signature style and power as it meets the new ANC Technology. Once again, we are delighted to pioneer in TWS manufacturing and in introducing this technology to the Indian market. The audio specialists at pTron aimed to create a whole new audio experience through Ultima”.

Whether you are an audiophile or a true crime podcast enthusiast, Bassbuds Ultima assures comfort, function, and a chic minimalist aesthetic for a distraction-free experience.

With the new Bassbuds Ultima, chill for long hours in your balcony without traffic noises interrupting your jam sessions.

Work with undisturbed concentration as the earbuds block out ambient sounds.

Carrying the Bassbuds legacy, Ultima does not shy away from offering heart thumping bass.