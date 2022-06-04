Public Police NGO launches its chapter in West Bengal

Kolkata, 4th June 2022: The Public Police has been incorporated as a Registered trust (NGO) at Delhi with the blessings of its Chairman, Hon’ble Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India and Ex- Chairman National human Rights Commission and with the guidance of former high Court Judges, former senior IAS Officers, former Law Secretaries and other distinguished members from different walks of life.

The aim of the NGO is to establish itself as a trustworthy and reliable interconnection link between society and law enforcement agencies to ensure greater confidence mutually, to create public awareness and build a stronger relationship with the community.

Hon’ble Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India and Ex- Chairman National human Rights Commission said that he is pleased to launch the West Bengal Chapter of Public Police NGO under the dynamic leadership of Dr. H.P. Kanoria. He extends his good wishes for doing great humanitarian work in West Bengal particularly for women empowerment and upliftment of underprivileged people of West Bengal. Due to unavoidable circumstances he could not personally be present on this occasion.

Dr. H.P. Kanoria President of the West Bengal chapter said let us work together for serving the people and for harmony and peace. We need to generate awareness and familiarize several laws, rules & regulations. We intend to organize conferences, camps, events and meet people at large. We are confident that people will live in happiness and harmony.

Several distinguished personalities are joining in the advisory committee of the Public Police NGO, West Bengal Chapter, some of the names are as follows: Mr. Malay Kr De, IAS (Retd), Former Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Mr. C S Samal, IAS (Retd) Mr. Sitaram Sharma – Chairman, West Bengal Federation of United Nations and Honorary Consul of Belarus, Mr. J.K. Saraff Noted Industrialist and Honorary Consul of Chile, Dr. Ratiranjan Mandal, former Member of Planning Commission of India and several others whose experience will enrich the functioning of the chapter.

Dr. Rahul Varma, Secretary General, of the State chapter of Public Police NGO emphasized on the need for this NGO which will become a trustworthy and reliable intercommunication link between the society and Law Enforcing Agencies which is the need of the hour.