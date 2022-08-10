Pullman New Delhi Aerocity launches first ever digital business campaign – We Will Mind Your Business

New Delhi, August ‘22: Pullman New Delhi Aerocity launched its first ever digital campaign “We Will Mind Your Business” with top influencers from across India in April 2022. The campaign was focused on positioning Pullman Aerocity as the ultimate destination for business travellers through a series of Instagram videos by influencers like Abhinav Mathur, Suhavini Singh and Aman Vohra! Aimed at showcasing specific needs of business travellers and how Pullman covers every unique need, we came up with scripted video and visual content to showcase what the property had to offer.

The campaign highlights Pullman New Delhi Aerocity’s offering of multiple spaces based on each business traveller’s needs. Pullman takes the ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ motto from the boardroom to the spa, inventing new ways of doing business. These rooms are developed around the Business Playground concept where it serves an environment which is conducive to ideas for the global nomads. With 13 modular meeting rooms and 3 boardrooms, the rooms are designed with creative interior elements, original food and beverage breaks and state-of-the art technology – everything a BUSINESS ENTHUSIASTS NEEDS.

The campaign shows how each experience is built to cater each individual needs, be it the choices of breakfast or lunch, various ways to rejuvenate yourself at the pool or spa; or just to have some focused time at the gym, Pullman Aerocity makes it “All About You”. Abhinav Mathur showcases how he likes to stay focused without losing out on time and Pullman ensures that each moment is valued. Suhavini Singh draws attention to the time spent at the hotel and finding inspiration working out of multiple working spaces while Aman Vohra is seen enjoying the F&B and wellness services of the hotel.

Speaking about the campaign, Vineet Mishra, Cluster GM, says, “Pullman New Delhi Aerocity has always taken pride in being a place where every business traveller finds their safe haven. We believe in making each experience unique keeping in mind that a creative mind is at its best when they have a complete package of rejuvenation, F&B and top class amenities under one roof. Hence, this campaign was the perfect way to showcase that.”

The campaign was a great success as it garnered a reach of more than half a million being the first initiative in the digital space.