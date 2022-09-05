New Delhi, 5th September 2022 –

Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity appoints Mr. Sandeep Kalra as Director of Culinary

Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Kalra as the Director of Culinary. He’ll be responsible for supervising the culinary operations and providing high standards of guest satisfaction and experience.

Being a professional chef with over 27 years of experience, he has worked in various managerial positions in top-tier hotels like The Ritz-Carlton; The Oberoi New Delhi, and The Imperial. He carries extensive knowledge and expertise in a variety of cuisines like Italian, French, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Indian.

In his new role, Sandeep will be spearheading the culinary segment alongside F&B operations at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. He displays great potential and pledges to shoulder responsibilities in everyday activities at our F&B avenues. As a culinary artist with immense credibility, he masters in menu engineering, standardizing recipes, and plating design.

He has completed his comprehensive training in order to gain an exceptional proficiency in culinary art from Michelin Star chefs, across Vietnam, Switzerland, France, Belgium, etc. With expansive learning in the field of food & beverage, he has accompanied South-East Asian and American chefs in various ethnic settings and cultural diversities.

To enhance the culinary experience at Pullman, Sandeep aims at creating innovative food platters by bringing his culinary exposure into practice. He was awarded with the “Executive Chef of the Year” in 2019 from IHA Hotelier in collaboration with BW Hoteliers and was the recipient of the prestigious “Most Innovative Chef of the Year” in 2018 received from BBC in collaboration with Callebaut and food.

In his leisure time, Sandeep Kalra loves to spend time with his family and traveling.