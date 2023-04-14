Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity appoints Ritika Paffett as the Director of Marketing and Communications

New Delhi, April 2023 – Ritika Paffett, a dynamic marketing professional, has been appointed as the Director of Marketing and Communications for Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Ritika has worked with renowned hotel brands in the past and has proven to be an exceptional leader in driving brand visibility, engagement, and revenues. Her strategic thinking, creativity, and strong communication skills have helped her achieve remarkable success in her previous roles.

In her new role, Ritika will be driving key campaigns and collaborative events to drive maximum mileage towards the brand. She will also work towards positioning F&B restaurants along with other verticals of the hotel through various channels and initiatives.

Speaking about the appointment, Ritika says, “I’m delighted to join the talented team at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, a hospitality brand that embodies a cosmopolitan and holistic approach in all that they do. I look forward to showcase the hotel’s unique offerings and create a strong identity for the brand.”

Starting her career with the media industry, she soon switched to the industry of hospitality where she worked with leading brands like IHCL, Marriott and ITC. Her last stint was with The Leela Ambience Gurugram and The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel New Delhi where she spearheaded the marketing domain for the two properties together.

With her fondness for artistic expression and creativity, Ritika loves to articulate her thoughts with words. In her leisure time, she loves to read and loves exploring new places.