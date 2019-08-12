Puma Signs Ace Sprinter And Indian National Champion Dutee Chand

Global sports company PUMA has signed Indian professional sprinter and national champion Dutee Chand. Making it her first exclusive brand association, Dutee joins an impressive roster of world class PUMA athletes. The young sprinter will be equipped with custom-made performance gear to support her never-ending effort to become faster, stronger, and better every single day.

At only 23 years of age, Dutee has represented the country at national and international sporting events, winning several medals and breaking a fair share of records. Dutee is the 3rd Indian Woman ever to qualify for the Women’s 100m at the Summer Olympics. She also is the first Indian athlete to win a gold in the 100m event at the World Universiade Games, she stunned the track and field world by clocking 11.32 seconds.

“This is my very first exclusive brand association and I’m thrilled that it’s with a company that has worked with legendary athletes like Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive,” said Dutee Chand. “It’s great to see PUMA encourage athletes across sporting fields and I’m humbled by their trust in me to represent the brand in India. This means a lot to me and I’m excited about my association with PUMA.”

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India said, “Dutee’s success is a result of a sheer display of her exceptional athletic capabilities and power on the track. Having rewritten the history of Indian sports in her explosive style, she represents everything we are as a brand. This partnership further reinforces our commitment to the sports ecosystem in India and we believe she will have a big influence in shaping the future of Track and Field in the country. We look forward to working with Dutee and being a part of her journey,”

Partnering with PUMA, Dutee Chand joins some of the world’s greatest track and field athletes like legends Tommie Smith, Maradona, Pelé, Usain Bolt and most recently, Karsten Warholm, Ejowvokoghene Divine Oduduru and Janeek Brown. Having achieved many firsts for India, Dutee’s dedication to the sport will continue to see her shine in everything she strives for, especially on the road to 2020.

“PUMA signing Dutee Chand has ensured that India’s fastest sprinter now has the best gear to back her up. We are pleased to have facilitated the association between Dutee and PUMA, who is synonymous to the brand’s success in India,” said Adil Mistry Partner, MAAT Jacks Entertainment, Sports and Lifestyle LLP.