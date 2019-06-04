Pune’s quirkiest bar Madari is all set to charm you!

brand-new restro-lounge, Madari was launched at Pune’s fastest flourishing area balewadi high-street on Saturday 25, May 2019. The concept of Madari is

inspired by the mystic gleam and charm of a snake charmer was thought by the owner Siddharth Kalokhe.

The ambience of this place is as vibrant as the name suggests. It has a mesmerizing view that will entice your senses, as colour is the element that lights up the essence of any person. Catering to the contemporary crowd Madari promises to serve you authentic cuisine, food cooked with delight that originates straight from the heart. An exclusively crafted menu serving the best food from across the globe which is reasonably priced and extremely economical.

The launch party saw a medley of the city’s whos who and some fun youngsters who

made the launch a grand success. The guests enjoyed and danced on the music played by much talented DJ Pranav.

Scrumptious food and delightful beverages and fun music on the rooftop made this summer

launch the talk of the town.

Siddharth Kalokhe said that Madari plans to host stand-up comedy nights, live unplugged nights, karaoke and much more, and these events will be performed by celebrity DJ’s which will enable the guests to fall in love with the vibe of the lounge.