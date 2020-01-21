Punit Sood appointed as the Head of RBS India

RBS India, the technology and operations hub of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), today announced the appointment of Punit Sood as the Head of RBS India. In this role, Punit will build the organisation’s strategic capabilities,

supporting the Bank to achieve its goals.

Punit has earlier held the role of Head of Technology India, where he shaped the India Technology business to function as a centre of excellence for RBS.

Simon McNamara, Chief Administrative Officer, RBS, said “I’m really pleased to have Punit return to RBS to lead our India Operations. Punit understands the vital contribution that India makes to the Bank and, as we enter a new phase of innovation and

transformation, Punit is very well positioned to transform our capabilities in the region for a greater strategic impact.”

Punit Sood, Head of RBS India, said, “It is encouraging to see the progress RBS India has made over the years. It has evolved to become more integral to the Bank and has firmly established itself as an employer of choice in the region. I am extremely pleased

to take up the mantle and look forward to working with our exceptional talent pool to build greater value for our customers, colleagues, and communities.”

With close to three decades of rich experience in Fortune 100 companies, Punit is widely recognised for his transformation and enterprise leadership in the global financial services industry. He has led organisations to success in complex global

environments by driving transformation programs, building capability, and nurturing talent. Prior to joining RBS, Punit was the CIO of JPMorgan. He has also held key positions at Citibank, Mphasis, and GE Capital Services.