Punjab and Sind Bank records highest ever Net Profit of Rs.1313 Cr (FY) against a Net Profit of Rs.1039 Cr (Y-o-Y)

Q4 FY 2023 Key Highlights (Y-o-Y) 

Parameter  Q4 FY 2022  Q4 FY 2023  Growth % 
Operating Profit (in Cr)  317 536 69.09
Net Profit (in Cr) 346 457 32.08
Return on Assets (RoA) 1.10 1.33 23 bps
Return on Equity (RoE) 25.84 28.43 259 bps
Yield on Advances (YoA) 7.13 7.85 72 bps
Cost-to-Income Ratio 65.19 56.45 (874) bps
Non-Interest Income (in Cr) 215 547 154.42
Total Business (in Cr) 172524 190647 10.50
Credit-Deposit Ratio 68.91 73.84 493 bps
Slippage Ratio 0.76 0.63 (13) bps
Gross NPA (%) 12.17 6.97 (520) bps
Net NPA (%) 2.74 1.84 (90) bps
Recovery and Up-gradation

(in Cr)

 553 1153 108.50
Credit Cost 0.01 (0.38) (0.39)

 

 

Key Summary of Business Performance (as on 31st March 2023) 

Y-o-Y Performance (Financial Year): 

Parameter  FY 2022  FY 2023  Growth % 
Operating Profit (in Cr) 1330 1450 9.02
Net Profit (in Cr) 1039 1313 26.37
Net Interest Income (in Cr) 2652 2973 12.10
Return on Assets (RoA) 0.85 0.98 13 bps
Return on Equity (RoE) 20.42 22.18 176 bps
Yield on Advances (YoA) 7.20 7.67 47 bps
Net Interest Margin (NIM) 2.80 2.91 11 bps
Cost-to-Income Ratio 63.16 62.95 (21) bps
Credit-Deposit Ratio 68.91 73.84 493 bps
Gross NPA (%) 12.17 6.97 (520) bps
Net NPA (%) 2.74 1.84 (90) bps
Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) 87.89 89.06 117 bps
Total Deposit (in Cr) 102137 109665 7.37
Gross Advances (in Cr) 70387 80982 15.05
RAM Advances (in Cr) 35692 43082 20.70

 

Q-o-Q Performance (Sequential): 

Parameter  Q3 FY 2023  Q4 FY 2023  Growth % 
Operating Profit (in Cr) 344 536 55.81
Net Profit (in Cr) 373 457 22.52
Credit-Deposit Ratio 71.00 73.84 284 bps
Cost-to-Income Ratio 63.47 56.45 (702) bps
Non-Interest Income (in Cr) 138 547 296.38
Return on Assets (RoA) 1.11 1.33 22 bps
Return on Equity (RoE) 26.09 28.43 234 bps
Gross NPA (%) 8.36 6.97 (139) bps
Net NPA (%) 2.02 1.84 (18) bps
Recovery and Up-gradation

(in Cr)

 596 1153 93.46
Total Business (in Cr) 187242 190647 1.82

Key Summary of Business Performance (as on 31st March 2023) 

Priority Sector Advance and Financial Inclusion: 

  1. Bank surpasses the targets in Priority Sector Advance which stands at 54.99% and Agriculture Advance at 20.67% of ANBC, as on March 2023, against the regulatory target of 40% and 18% respectively.
  2. Credit to Small and Marginal farmers stands at 11.06% of ANBC, against the regulatory target of 9.50%.
  3. Credit to Weaker Sections stands at 12.68% of ANBC, against the regulatory target of 11.50%.
  4. Credit to Micro Enterprises stands at 14.31% of ANBC, against the regulatory target of 7.50%.
  5. Bank is having 19.30 lakh PMJDY accounts with balance of deposits of Rs.558 Cr as at March 2023.Capital Position: 
  1. Capital Adequacy ratio (CRAR) at 17.10% with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) ratio of 14.32% at the end of March 2023.Distribution Network: 
  1. As on 31st March 2023, Bank has 1537 number of branches, out of which 572 are Rural, 281 Semi-Urban, 362 Urban and 322 Metro along with 835 number of ATMs, 357 Business Correspondents.
  2. Bank has recently opened 25 new branches in PAN India, total number of branches stands at 1553 as on date.Awards & Accolades: 
  1. Best Emerging Bank at MSME Banking Excellence Award.
  2. 1st Position under “Exemplary Gold Award” in Leadership Capital 4.0 by PFRDA.
  3. Runner-up in “Best Digital Financial Inclusion” declared by IBA.
  4. 3rd Position in “Door-step Banking Udaan Campaign” by PSB Alliance Private Limited.