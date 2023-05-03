Punjab and Sind Bank records highest ever Net Profit of Rs.1313 Cr (FY) against a Net Profit of Rs.1039 Cr (Y-o-Y)

Q4 FY 2023 Key Highlights (Y-o-Y)
|Parameter
|Q4 FY 2022
|Q4 FY 2023
|Growth %
|Operating Profit (in Cr)
|317
|536
|69.09
|Net Profit (in Cr)
|346
|457
|32.08
|Return on Assets (RoA)
|1.10
|1.33
|23 bps
|Return on Equity (RoE)
|25.84
|28.43
|259 bps
|Yield on Advances (YoA)
|7.13
|7.85
|72 bps
|Cost-to-Income Ratio
|65.19
|56.45
|(874) bps
|Non-Interest Income (in Cr)
|215
|547
|154.42
|Total Business (in Cr)
|172524
|190647
|10.50
|Credit-Deposit Ratio
|68.91
|73.84
|493 bps
|Slippage Ratio
|0.76
|0.63
|(13) bps
|Gross NPA (%)
|12.17
|6.97
|(520) bps
|Net NPA (%)
|2.74
|1.84
|(90) bps
|Recovery and Up-gradation
(in Cr)
|553
|1153
|108.50
|Credit Cost
|0.01
|(0.38)
|(0.39)
Key Summary of Business Performance (as on 31st March 2023)
Y-o-Y Performance (Financial Year):
|Parameter
|FY 2022
|FY 2023
|Growth %
|Operating Profit (in Cr)
|1330
|1450
|9.02
|Net Profit (in Cr)
|1039
|1313
|26.37
|Net Interest Income (in Cr)
|2652
|2973
|12.10
|Return on Assets (RoA)
|0.85
|0.98
|13 bps
|Return on Equity (RoE)
|20.42
|22.18
|176 bps
|Yield on Advances (YoA)
|7.20
|7.67
|47 bps
|Net Interest Margin (NIM)
|2.80
|2.91
|11 bps
|Cost-to-Income Ratio
|63.16
|62.95
|(21) bps
|Credit-Deposit Ratio
|68.91
|73.84
|493 bps
|Gross NPA (%)
|12.17
|6.97
|(520) bps
|Net NPA (%)
|2.74
|1.84
|(90) bps
|Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR)
|87.89
|89.06
|117 bps
|Total Deposit (in Cr)
|102137
|109665
|7.37
|Gross Advances (in Cr)
|70387
|80982
|15.05
|RAM Advances (in Cr)
|35692
|43082
|20.70
Q-o-Q Performance (Sequential):
|Parameter
|Q3 FY 2023
|Q4 FY 2023
|Growth %
|Operating Profit (in Cr)
|344
|536
|55.81
|Net Profit (in Cr)
|373
|457
|22.52
|Credit-Deposit Ratio
|71.00
|73.84
|284 bps
|Cost-to-Income Ratio
|63.47
|56.45
|(702) bps
|Non-Interest Income (in Cr)
|138
|547
|296.38
|Return on Assets (RoA)
|1.11
|1.33
|22 bps
|Return on Equity (RoE)
|26.09
|28.43
|234 bps
|Gross NPA (%)
|8.36
|6.97
|(139) bps
|Net NPA (%)
|2.02
|1.84
|(18) bps
|Recovery and Up-gradation
(in Cr)
|596
|1153
|93.46
|Total Business (in Cr)
|187242
|190647
|1.82
Key Summary of Business Performance (as on 31st March 2023)
Priority Sector Advance and Financial Inclusion:
- Bank surpasses the targets in Priority Sector Advance which stands at 54.99% and Agriculture Advance at 20.67% of ANBC, as on March 2023, against the regulatory target of 40% and 18% respectively.
- Credit to Small and Marginal farmers stands at 11.06% of ANBC, against the regulatory target of 9.50%.
- Credit to Weaker Sections stands at 12.68% of ANBC, against the regulatory target of 11.50%.
- Credit to Micro Enterprises stands at 14.31% of ANBC, against the regulatory target of 7.50%.
- Bank is having 19.30 lakh PMJDY accounts with balance of deposits of Rs.558 Cr as at March 2023.Capital Position:
- Capital Adequacy ratio (CRAR) at 17.10% with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) ratio of 14.32% at the end of March 2023.Distribution Network:
- As on 31st March 2023, Bank has 1537 number of branches, out of which 572 are Rural, 281 Semi-Urban, 362 Urban and 322 Metro along with 835 number of ATMs, 357 Business Correspondents.
- Bank has recently opened 25 new branches in PAN India, total number of branches stands at 1553 as on date.Awards & Accolades:
- Best Emerging Bank at MSME Banking Excellence Award.
- 1st Position under “Exemplary Gold Award” in Leadership Capital 4.0 by PFRDA.
- Runner-up in “Best Digital Financial Inclusion” declared by IBA.
- 3rd Position in “Door-step Banking Udaan Campaign” by PSB Alliance Private Limited.