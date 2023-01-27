Punjab CM Mr Bhagwat Mann rolls the red carpet to India Inc at TV9 Progressive Punjab Forum in Mumbai

Mumbai, January 27th 2022: In a wide-ranging interaction with business leaders assembled under the aegis of TV9 Progressive Punjab Forum, Bhagwat Mann, the state Chief Minister, said his government was moving fast to cut red tape and ease the process of setting up business.

“We aim to provide single window clearance to industry. We seek to end red tape. No-objection certificates can be secured easily,” Mann told the Progressive Punjab Forum.

Mann made several policy announcements at the Forum that witnessed a large number of business leaders join the deliberations.

Mann hailed India Inc leaders and their contribution to the India growth story. “Businesspeople are true patriots since they create employment, pay taxes and also garner profits. A government should offer solutions instead of being feared by the business community,” he averred.

Interactivity defined the deliberations as business leaders freely expressed themselves.

Mann further added, “I have come to Mumbai after many years and I had a close connection with Mumbai, when I was working in television shows. We are planning to set up a film city in Punjab. Therefore, I want to request filmmakers and producers from Mumbai to come and set up their studios here in Punjab because I want to connect the Punjabi cinema industry with Bollywood. This will also help the government generate some revenue”.

The Forum was attended by business representatives drawn from a cross section of business verticals & even filmmakers. The Chief Minister fielded questions from the Network anchors, and this was followed by two power panel discussions where ideas for investment and growth came up for active discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer (Broadcasting & Digital), TV9 Network said, “TV9 Network is committed to hosting state leaders across India to foster a vibrant business and economy landscape leading to further the India economic growth story. Progressive Punjab Forum is a step in that direction, and we are happy to note the constructive level of engagement between the Chief Minister and invited business leaders.”

Among the top business leaders who joined the Forum deliberations included Rahul Rajendra Agarwal, Director, Donear Group & OCM, veteran industrialist Vijay Kalantri, Anant Singhania, CEO, JK Enterprises and President of IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, MD, Mirachem Industries, Anuj Sharma, Founder, Alsisar Impact, Ashish Dobhal, India Head, UPL (United Phosphorus Limited), Ragavan Venkatesan, Founder, MD & CEO, Digivriddhi (DGV), and Rupinder Singh Sachdeva, Chair, PHDCCI, Punjab Chapter.