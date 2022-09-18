Punjab National Bank bagged TWO Awards under the EASE 4.0 Reforms Index Award for FY 2021-22

September 18, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0
Punjab National Bank being awarded the first runner-up position under Tech-enabled Banking and Governance and HR at the EASE 4.0 Reforms Index Award for FY 21-22.

New Delhi, 18 September 2022: Punjab National Bank emerged as the first runner-up under two categories at the EASE 4.0 Reforms Index Award for FY 21-22. These prestigious pair of awards were secured under Tech-enabled Banking and Governance & HR at the event organized by the Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) in Mumbai in the presence of Hon’ble Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance Dr.Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

On the occasion, the award was received by Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO. The event also had the presence of Shri R. K. Saboo, CGM, SMEAD, Shri Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Zonal Manager, Mumbai and Shri Manish Agrawal, GM, MPD of PNB.

About Neel Achary 14829 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn