Punjab National Bank bagged TWO Awards under the EASE 4.0 Reforms Index Award for FY 2021-22

New Delhi, 18 September 2022: Punjab National Bank emerged as the first runner-up under two categories at the EASE 4.0 Reforms Index Award for FY 21-22. These prestigious pair of awards were secured under Tech-enabled Banking and Governance & HR at the event organized by the Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) in Mumbai in the presence of Hon’ble Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance Dr.Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.
On the occasion, the award was received by Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO. The event also had the presence of Shri R. K. Saboo, CGM, SMEAD, Shri Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Zonal Manager, Mumbai and Shri Manish Agrawal, GM, MPD of PNB.