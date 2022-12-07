Punjab National Bank bags TWO awards at the IBA Technology Conference, Expo & Awards

New Delhi, December 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, won two prestigious awards at the 18th Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo and Awards 2022. At the conference following the theme of “Future of Digital & Analytics in Banking”, PNB was felicitated with the runner-up award for the Best Fintech Collaboration and a special award for Best AI & ML Bank.

The award was received by Shri Atul Kumar Goel MD & CEO and Shri Hemant Verma (CGM, IT) of Punjab National Bank in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Ajay Kumar Choudhary (Executive Director, RBI), Shri Sunil Mehta (Chief Executive, IBA) and Shri Gopal Murli Bhagat (Dy. Chief Executive, IBA).

The awards function attracts Best Technology Providers in the Industry and recognizes banks for demonstrating their state-of-the-art innovative products. It also provides a platform for the country’s banks to explore the latest banking technology innovations.