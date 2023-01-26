Punjab National Bank celebrates 74th Republic Day

New Delhi, 26 January 2023: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation’s leading public sector bank, on Thursday celebrated the 74th Republic Day with fervour and enthusiasm at its headquarters in New Delhi. The celebration began with PNB MD & CEO Shri Atul Kumar Goel unfurling the National Flag in the presence of EDs, CVO, CGMs and senior officials of PNB.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank, said, “Since the adoption of the constitution on 26 January 1950, Republic Day gives us yet another chance to remember the sacrifices of our great warriors without whom we would not be able to enjoy our freedom and democracy today. Over the last 74 years, our country has made lot of progress in the field of financial services, IT, and infrastructure among others and we are considered to be the 5th largest economy in the world. Despite being struck with the coronavirus pandemic and geo-political tensions, we have emerged as a resilient nation and continue to march towards growth and would soon become the 3rd largest economic power by 2030.” PNB MD & CEO also highlighted the various business achievements for the quarter and introduced new HR initiatives for the employees.

As part of the celebrations, PNB, in collaboration with PNB PRERNA, an association comprising of senior women officials of the bank and the wives of senior bank officials whose primary goal is to support and promote the bank’s CSR efforts, distributed bookshelves, water dispensers, volleyballs, ceiling fans to Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, located in the Uttam Nagar area of West Delhi. PNB also distributed winter jackets, sweaters, water steamers, electric kettles and heating bags to PRERNA Social Development & Welfare Society (a non-government organization).

The event concluded with tricolour balloons being released in the sky as the symbol of peace, prosperity, and valour of the country. The premise also reverberated with cultural programmes performed by the PNB Parivaar on the occasion.