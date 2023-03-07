Punjab National Bank celebrates International Women’s Day

New Delhi, 07 March 2023: Punjab National Bank, the nation’s leading public sector bank, celebrated International Women’s Day with great zeal and enthusiasm on 06.03.2023 at its Head Office in Dwarka, New Delhi. To celebrate the contribution of women and showcase the bank’s commitment to promoting gender equality, the event began with the inauguration of a crèche facility within the premises by Chief Guest Ms. Nandita Bakshi (Rtd) IRS & CEO of Bisnouli Sarvodaya Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan (BSGSS). This daycare facility will prove to be a great support for women of PNB, as they can leave their children in a safe and secure environment while they are at work, ensuring peace of mind.

The event was graced by Prof. Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Head of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as a guest of honor. The event saw the attendance of senior PNB officials including Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Executive Directors, Shri Vijay Dube, Shri Kalyan Kumar, Shri Binod Kumar, and Shri M.Paramasivam, CVO Shri. Raghvendra Kumar along with the rest of the PNB Staff members.

Speaking at the event, Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, of Punjab National Bank, said, “Women play a very critical role in the economy as well as a social and cultural department of the community. PNB is very conscious about building a gender-neutral society and the strength of women employees is increasing day by day they are the equal growth partners of the bank. Women carry unique qualities such as patience, tolerance, curtsey, affability, etc, and such qualities are required by PNB as part of the service industry.

As part of the International Women’s celebrations, PNB also organised CSR activities towards its commitment to giving back to society. PNB Prerna gave infrastructure support to Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Samalka, New Delhi by donating bookshelves, Almirahs, ceiling fans, a display standing board, a Bluetooth speaker, a water cooler of 150 liters, and plastic chairs. Bank also donated a computer and a color printer to International Centre for Women and Children to help the organisation in its digital literacy mission.