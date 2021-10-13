Punjab National Bank Reduces Gold Loan Rates

Hyderabad/Delhi, October 13, 2021: Adding cheer to the festive season, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has come up with a range of deals and offers, making its banking services and transactions more attractive than ever before. As part of the new scheme, the bank has slashed the interest rate on loans against gold jewellery and Sovereign Gold Bond by 145 basis points to bring more joy to its customers.

PNB now offers loans against Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) at 7.20% and loans against gold jewellery at 7.30%.

Additionally, PNB has slashed the home loan rate which now starts from 6.60%, while customers can avail car loans starting from 7.15% and personal loans from 8.95%, one of the lowest in the industry.

During the festive season, PNB is also offering a full waiver of service charges/processing fee on the loans against gold jewellery and SGB, similar to home loans and vehicle loans announced recently.

The bank has also slashed the margin on home loans. Hence, home loan seekers can now avail of loans up to 80% of the property’s value without any upper ceiling on the loan amount.

With the reduction in interest rate and zero processing fee, funds are available at a very competitive rate on a range of retail loan products offered by PNB during this season.