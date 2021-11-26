Punjab National Bank Salutes The Nation & Celebrates The Constitution Day

Hyderabad, 26 November 2021: Punjab National Bank (PNB) today celebrated the 72nd Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour and acknowledge the contribution of the Founding Fathers of the Constitution of India. The celebrations marked the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26 November, 1949, which came into force on 26 January, 1950.

This year the Constitution Day is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ PNB Staff members participated in an online quiz on Constitutional Democracy organised by Department of Financial Services (DFS).

Commemorating the day, Shri Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director read the Preamble of India in Hindi, followed by Shri Vijay Dube, who read the Preamble of India in English. Shri Kalyan Kumar, Executive Director along with other top executives was also present at the ceremony.

The Constitution Day was celebrated at PNB offices across the nation with utmost fervour, with over one lakh employees of PNB reading out the Preamble from their respective offices.

The respective divisions of the PNB HO, Dwarka, New Delhi joined the leadership in reading the Preamble of India, while adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

PNB passionately abides by the duties bestowed in the Constitution of India and encourages citizens to play their part in strengthening the Indian Democracy.