Puratos India Adds Five New Products to Its Patisserie Range

Puratos India, the subsidiary of the Puratos international group has launched five new products that would best fit in the patisserie industry. These include Tegral Prime Sponge Egg Free, Tegral Ultra Vanilla Sponge Egg Free, Tegral Prime Cocoa Sponge Egg Free, Tegral Ultra Chocolate Sponge Egg Free, and Tegral Choco Lava Mix Egg Free. These products have been developed by the Puratos Innovation team in response to increased consumer demand. In coming days, we are also focusing on value added products full product range with key differentiation which will be coming soon.

Mr. Ashish Seth, Managing Director, Puratos Food Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Indian patisserie market is very dynamic and has been constantly evolving. We have been continuously analyzing the latest trends in this segment to develop products for the future. Indian artisans are looking for a new range of assortments that would encourage them to create exciting recipe concepts for their customers. Hence to proactively respond to their needs we have now launched 5 new patisserie products in 2 distinctive categories – value for money PRIME range and ULTRA, our premium range. Each of these products is tailored to match Indian preferences, value, and functionality”.

Tegral Prime Sponge Egg Free has been designed for value-for-money customers who wish to have even crumb texture, better softness, and moistness, better strength, balanced vanilla, and flexibility for all kinds of setup.

Tegral Ultra Vanilla Sponge Egg Free is a premium sponge offering the best volume similar to egg-based sponges, mouth melting texture, even crumb texture, better softness, better strength, and moist, robust vanilla flavor, and flexibility for all kinds of setup.

Tegral Prime Cocoa Sponge Egg Free cake mix offers mouthwatering chocolate taste, moist mouth feels, even crumb texture, intense dark color, rich cocoa taste, better softness, better strength, value for money, and flexibility for all kinds of setup.

Tegral Ultra Chocolate Sponge Egg Free is rich in chocolate, contains real Belgian chocolate inside, offers a mouth-melting texture, better softness, better strength, and is moist and flexible for all kinds of setup. This range is completely NAFNAC (no added flavour, no added colour).

Tegral Choco Lava Mix Egg Free is one of the most awaited products in the portfolio, widely accepted by the QSR sector, and positive feedback for the last 2 years. It is process-friendly, balanced lava-to-cake ratio, and fresh-frozen-bake.

Website: http://www.puratos.in