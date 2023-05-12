PURE EV Launches ePluto 7G Pro

New Delhi, May 2023: PURE EV, a leading Electric Vehicle Two-Wheeler (EV2W) company has launched ePluto 7G PRO at Rs 94,999/-* (ex-Showroom price) across Pan India and the scooter is available in three colors: Matte Black, Grey and White.

The model has AIS 156 certified 3.0 KWH battery with smart BMS and Bluetooth connectivity which has been tried and proven on the ecoDryft motorcycle platform, and the drive train is powered by a 1.5 KW Motor with 2.4 KW MCU, CAN-based Charger and offers a range of 100 KM to 150 KM in three different modes.

The new Pro version of the ePluto 7G model is deployed with four different microcontrollers and numerous sensors, which offer more powerful processing than a smartphone with the facility of going through any future OTA firmware updates.

Highlighting the launch of ePluto 7G PRO, Mr. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This upgraded version of our highest-selling 7G model is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The model is targeted toward customers seeking longer-range scooters. We are delighted to have received 5000+ inquiries during the pre-launch and are expecting more than 2000+ bookings in the first month of the launch.”

The bookings for ePluto 7G PRO are now open across all of our dealerships and we will begin the deliveries by the end of May.

*ePluto 7G PRO has a Pan India ex-showroom price of Rs 94,999/- and the on-road price will vary depending on the state-level subsidies and RTO fees respectively.

The company is also aggressively expanding its dealer network across all the leading cities and towns in Pan India and targeting more than 300 touchpoints by the end of FY 24.