PURE EV launches its newest EV dealership showroom in Indore

New Delhi, January 2023: PURE EV, one of the leading EV2W OEMs in the country has launched its newest EV dealership showroom in the city of Indore in the presence of local MLA Shri Mahendra Hardia. The showroom is a premium experience center showcasing the range of electric motorcycles and scooters of PURE Brand, located on Eastern Ring Road in Vijay Nagar, Indore. The local Councilors Smt. Sangeeta Mahesh Joshi and Shri Rajesh Udawat were also present at the event.

PURE EV has crossed 57,000+ deliveries of EV2W through its wide network of dealerships across the country and abroad. The Company has established a 1,00,000 sq.ft. factory in Telangana comprising vehicle and in-house battery manufacturing divisions. The Company is further in the process of expansion to 2,00,000 sq. ft. facility with annual vehicle production capacity of 120,000 units and annual battery production capacity of 0.5 GWh, which will be ready by the end of FY 23. PURE EV has earlier launched its first high speed performance motorcycle eTryst 350 and has recently launched the all-new ecoDryft, an electric motorcycle especially made for the commute segment.

On the inauguration of PURE EV’s dealership opening in Indore, the Chief Executive Officer of PURE EV, Mr. Rohit Vadera said “Indore has been a major hub for Industry and Trading since historic times. In the recent past, Indore has become a thriving ground for Auto industry as well thanks to the strategic importance of its geography which enabled it to have one of the largest trans-shipment centers for truck transport in India. We are very excited for this launch as this dealership will be our eighth exclusive in the state. This strengthens our belief and commitment to Madhya Pradesh as we expand our footprint across the state. Under the leadership of CM Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh has become one of the few states that has a dedicated EV policy which enables a sustainable EV ecosystem to grow and prosper. PURE EV’s shared vision is also in line with the honorable Chief Minister’s vision to make the city of Indore not only a clean city, but also a green city.”

Highlighting the technological aspects of the in-house developed products and importance of service network, Mr. Rohit Vadera, added, “PURE EV has nurtured a strong team of product design and development at its R&D center. The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer. Through an industry-leading practice of setting up state-of-the-art workshops with all the necessary tools and equipment, we are ensuring one of the best after-sales service experiences for our esteemed customers.”

PURE EV is currently one of the leading EV2W brands and is rapidly expanding its dealership network across the country.