PURE EV launches its newest EV dealership showroom in Kota

Kota (RJ): PURE EV, one of the leading EV2W OEMs in the country, has launched its newest EV dealership showroom, Divyam EV Motors at Kota, RJ in the presence of Mr Narendra Ji Nagar, Khanpur MLA and Hira Lal Ji Nagar, former MLA of Sangod. The showroom located in Sangod, Kota, Rajasthan, is a premium experience centre showcasing the range of electric motorcycles and scooters of PURE Brand.

PURE EV has crossed 60,000+ deliveries of EV2W through its wide network of dealerships across the country and abroad. The Company has established a 1,00,000 sq. ft. factory in Telangana comprising vehicle and in-house battery manufacturing divisions. The Company is further in the process of expansion to a 2,00,000 sqft facility with an annual vehicle production capacity of 120,000 units and an annual battery production capacity of 0.5 GWh, which will be ready by the end of FY 24. PURE EV has recently launched India’s most affordable electric motorcycle – ecoDryft.

On the inauguration of PURE EV’s dealership opening at Kota, the Chief Executive Officer of PURE EV, Mr Rohit Vadera said “Kota, Rajasthan, is rapidly emerging as a supportive ecosystem for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The presence of charging stations across the city encourages EV owners to switch to electric vehicles. Furthermore, Kota’s emphasis on renewable energy sources complements the EV industry’s goal of reducing carbon emissions. This new dealership will strengthen our belief and commitment to Rajasthan as we expand our footprint across the state. The Rajasthan government has implemented a dedicated EV policy under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr Ashok Gehlot making it one of the few states in India to have such a framework. This policy creates a favorable environment for the growth and adoption of EVs in the region. With these supportive initiatives, Kota provides a conducive environment for EV manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to thrive. The city’s commitment to sustainability and the promotion of EVs aligns with the broader national and global goals of reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to a greener transportation future.” Highlighting the technological aspects of the in-house developed products and the importance of the service network, Mr. Rohit Vadera, added, “PURE EV has nurtured a strong team of product design and development at its R&D centre. The core R&D activities of the company are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer. Through an industry-leading practice of setting up state-of-the-art workshops with all the necessary tools and equipment, we are ensuring one of the best after-sales service experiences for our esteemed customers.”

PURE EV is currently one of the leading EV2W brands and is rapidly expanding its dealership network across the country.