PURE EV Successfully Launches Three New Showrooms in One Day

New Delhi: PURE EV, one of the leading EV2W OEMs in the country, launched three new EV dealership showrooms across India. From Bhilwara in Rajasthan to Silchar in Assam, the company has been expanding its presence across other regions of India very aggressively.

PURE EV has crossed 60,000+ deliveries of EV2W through its wide network of dealerships across the country and abroad. The Company has established a 1,00,000 sq.ft. factory in Telangana comprising vehicle and in house battery manufacturing divisions. The Company is further in the process of expansion to 2,00,000 sqft facility with annual vehicle production capacity of 120,000 units and annual battery production capacity of 0.5 GWh, which will be ready by the end of FY 24. PURE EV has recently launched India’s most affordable electric motorcycle – ecoDryft.

On achieving this milestone, the Chief Executive Officer of PURE EV, Mr. Rohit Vadera said “The value that the PURE as a brand was able to build is slowly coming to fruition now. This is a true testament of our hard work over many years. We as a company are very particular and methodical about the quality of dealers that we on-board and this inturn is being respected by our potential business partners (dealers) who want to associate with brands that maintain the highest levels of professionalism and quality.

We were able to create a robust and a high quality sales and service network in South India and have been successfully replicating this process in our aggressive dealer expansion program across other regions in the country. This is our first showroom in the North East with a few more in the pipeline this month. This momentum will also help us in achieving our target of expanding our presence to 300 cities by the end of 2023”.

PURE EV is already exporting its products to countries in South Asia and further plans to expand into Africa and Middle Eastern markets.