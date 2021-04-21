Pure Skies, a revolutionary VC backed green-tech system from Devic Earth covers the widest area of any air pollution control system in India

Mumbai, April 21, 2021: Pure Skies is an innovative flagship air pollution control system from Devic Earth, a Bengaluru-based green technology start-up. It uses pulsed Wi-Fi technology to tackle airborne gaseous and particle pollutants in industrial complexes, homes and cities. Available for both indoor and outdoor spaces, Pure Skies is a plug-and-play system. Just pushing a button will help remove 40-50 percent of nano-sized particles at <20µm, including PM2.5 and PM10, from the air you breathe.

With over 40 installations across India, Pure Skies can cover areas as large as hundreds of acres outdoors using a point-to-point network, similar to commercial Wi-Fi systems. Pure Skies improves air quality by as much as 33%, reducing pollutants that damage human health, such as particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

In the Pure Skies systems, Wi-Fi network extenders (nodes) repeat the signal from the Wi-Fi source (central base station) and increase its coverage across the entire facility. A network of such nodes serves the purpose of covering large areas with enhanced efficiency.

Devic Earth’s pollution control technology has been adopted by manufacturing conglomerates globally in sectors like steel, cement, hotels, mining, telecom, etc. Pure Skies works equally well for urban bodies and industrial clusters in solving air pollution challenges arising out of crop burning, forest fires, construction, industrial emissions, etc.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Srikanth Sola, Director & Founder, Devic Earth said, “Pure Skies is a state-of-the-art innovative flagship product which helps in tackling air pollution. We are proud to have pioneered the air-purifying revolution with our green technology and helping create a better environment to live and work in. Being a cardiologist by profession, I understand the importance of breathing clean air. Thanks to our robust R&D, we can provide enhanced air quality with real time monitoring to our enterprise customers. We have developed three variations of the product: a smaller version for homes, a medium-sized one for large indoor spaces like offices and hotels, and our flagship series, meant for large spaces such as manufacturing and industrial complexes. A single outdoor installation clears the air within a 10 km radius – depending on the topography and height of nearby buildings. In factories, large buildings or homes, a single Pure Skies unit improves air quality inside the entire building plus its surrounding.”

Devic Earth has raised a pre-Series A round of funding in 2021 of Rs 100 million from Blue Ashva Capital, an investment firm based out of Singapore and India that backs sustainable and profitable businesses which solve real challenges in core sectors such as agriculture, de-carbonization, circular economy and SMEs.