Pure Storage Enables Organisations to Close the Ransomware Security Gap, Implement Meaningful Data Protection Strategies

Hyderabad/Bangalore, January 20, 2022 — Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today addressed the state of ransomware security among modern businesses, highlighting the importance of backup and recovery to build a comprehensive data protection strategy.

Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common in today’s digital world, presenting a frequent and expensive risk to businesses everywhere. In fact, Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that the global damage caused by ransomware could cost up to $265 billion by 2031. While organisations have recognized the risks, there’s still a gap in understanding where current security measures are today, and where they should be.

With its data protection portfolio, including Pure SafeMode™ on FlashArray and FlashBlade, and Portworx PX-Backup, Pure helps organisations close this security gap, enabling global businesses to safeguard their data against loss, corruption, and growing cybersecurity threats.

"Implementing a meaningful data protection strategy, taking a before, during, and after approach to planning, is vital to running a successful business today. While having the proper precautions in place to prevent an attack is essential, it's equally as critical that organisations plan for recovery. Pure's solutions are uniquely positioned to help customers rapidly restore data, at scale, in order to avoid business continuity disruptions and negative financial impact," said Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja, CTO, Security, Pure Storage.

By leveraging Pure’s data protection solutions, global customers are able to truly secure their data and take advantage of a comprehensive data protection strategy: