Puretech Digital successfully amplifies the launch activity for Vijay Sales new store launch

Mumbai, October 2022: Vijay Sales, one of India’s most renowned names in electronics and consumer durables, recently executed an amplification activity for their new store launch campaign. Conceptualized and executed by Puretech Digital, an award-winning full-service digital agency, the campaign included an interactive contest to create a greater buzz through their launch film for its new store openings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Vijay Sales announced a hook step challenge called the #VijaySalesMove and collaborated with social media influencers, to promote the challenge and the presence of the stores. Puretech Digital strategically roped in regional influencers to bring in a local and personal touch to the activity. Influencers like Pranavi Manukonda and Aqsa Khan participated and posted reels doing the hook step. The audience was encouraged to recreate the hook step and win exciting prizes.

The contest for the #EkkadakiVelaali campaign was announced on 29th July 2022 and continued for a month, till 31st August. The contest winners were revealed on 1st September, and the 3 winners and runners-up were gifted with exciting prizes like OnePlus Televisions and boAt headphones.

Speaking on the success of the activity, Aastha Beecham, Business Director – RevUp, the branded content vertical of Puretech Digital, said, “The campaign was centred around engaging the audience of the region to make them aware of the launch of the Vijay Sales stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. From the feisty rap composition to the hook step challenge, we had a great time shaping this new, fresh messaging tone for the brand. The #EkkadikkiVellaali campaign received an overwhelming response from the audience, making it a great success for us and the brand as well.”

Commenting on the association, Karan Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “Our partnership with Puretech Digital has enabled the integration of a creative facet to our communication, and with this campaign, it has only gotten better. This campaign is very close to us, and the agency has delivered effectively due to the foundation of the relationship we’ve held for the last two years.”