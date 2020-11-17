Purplle.com records a three-fold increase in sales volumes in its mega online beauty sale

Purplle.com, India’s leading online beauty destination, recorded a three-fold increase in overall sales volume during the six-day festive offer ‘Purplle Diwali Sale’ vis-à-vis September. It also registered a 100% growth in the firsts time user. In addition to metro cities, Purplle witnessed 70% orders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of Lucknow, Kamprup, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, amidst others. The Average order value (AOV) also increased by 20%.

The festival sale from 6 -11 November offered over 3 times higher discounts across 600 brands and 50000 products in the skincare, haircare, and makeup category. The online sale offered products from Purplle’s exclusive beauty brands such as Purplle, Good Vibes, Derm Doc, Vayam Ayurveda, Alps Goodness, NY bae, and Stay Quirky as well as renowned global perennial favourites like Maybelline NY, L’Oréal Paris, The Face Shop, Nivea, M.A.C, Clinique, etc.

Manish Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO of Purplle said, “The continuous momentum in demand in the last six months has given impetus to drive our private brands and strengthen association with other partners. The buoyancy in the sentiment owing to the festival season has led to a further spike in volumes. This compounded by our holistic marketing approach, and on-the-dot-delivery schedule has provided great thrust to the eco-system and the overall customer experience.”

He further added. “We recorded a three-fold increase in overall volume vis-à-vis September. We witnessed a growth of 100% in our first-time buyers. There is sizable growth in our categories as well, the order volume in the skincare category grew by 240%, whereas make-up and haircare grew by 182% and 191% respectively. The flagship loyalty program Elite Membership also garnered significant traction. We witnessed nearly 2.5x increase in daily Elite membership sign-ups compared to typical days. Our elite base contributed close to 25% of sales during the festive period.”

For more information

Website: www.purplle.com

Instagram: @letspurplle