PURSUE – A brand new Hard Seltzer, made in Goa

Goa: Goa-based, Mandovi Distilleries today announced the launch of PURSUE – the Miami and Bangalore based Hard Seltzer, which will be bottled and marketed in India. PURSUE is a novel Hard Seltzer brand developed in a global collaboration by top notch flavour specialists, boutique design firms and progressive product artists between Miami, continental Europe, and Western India.

As an alcohol category, Hard Seltzer is a blank slate – unshackled by historical associations or the weight of expectation. A truly versatile beverage and free from conventions. PURSUE was created by taking 4 core pillars into account – Utmost Quality, Detailed & Unique Design, Artistry and Sustainability. PURSUE is an indulgence that defies guilt and encourages freedom in its many forms.

The Hard Seltzer offers four variants inspired by a marriage of global and quintessentially local Indian flavours – Mosambi and Mint, Strawberry and Rose, Peach and White Tea, and Mango and Chilli. This new offering will see a staggered launch at select hotels, bars, restaurants and MOTs, across 2021-22. Starting with Goa and Pondicherry, then followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR and Telangana, PURSUE will be available at a starting price-range of INR 100 onwards for a 330ml pint. Prices will vary from state to state, based on local excise laws and taxes.

Speaking about the new introduction, Anish Reddy – CEO and Founder, PURSUE, shares, “With the ever-evolving pool of consumers who are becoming more experiential and quality driven, the idea behind PURSUE is to promote personal freedom, reshape conventions around alcoholic beverages and create a sparkling indulgence for everyone. We want people to pursue a place that is theirs to experience and one without compromise.”

WHAT’S IN A NAME!

PURSUE is a fresh, contemporary concept and a reflection of the determined energy and influence of a new generation. The name epitomises the spirit of individualism, happiness and freedom. A cyclical pursuit, where passion, purpose and playfulness are both the means and the end. Pursue makes for a perfect accompaniment through moments that are both simple and celebratory.

HARD-SELTZER 101:

Hard seltzer is an alcohol-based carbonated beverage blended with natural flavours. Bottled in the brand’s zero waste and environmentally sustainable distillery in Goa, Pursue hard seltzer is clean, guilt-free and enjoyable to drink. With 5% alcohol content (Abv), less than 1% sugar and fewer than 110 calories, Pursue Hard Seltzer is made with 100% natural flavours sourced from the finest ingredients and the highest grade of pure grain spirit. PURSUE is best enjoyed chilled from the bottle.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE:

In making its patented designed bottles, PURSUE took a walk down memory-lane to revive designs of soda-bottles across different decades – a mainstay of languorous summer afternoons from our childhoods. The result is an elegant bottle that retains a sense of familiarity while taking a progressive outlook. Each groove in the glass offers captivating visual refractions when the bottle is filled with effervescent seltzer.

DESIGNS ON FLAVOUR:

Dutch illustrator and muralist, Joren Joshua´s lanky characters give tactile form to each flavour. With subtle references to the ingredients and the name of each product, the avant-garde art finds its canvas on the bottle-caps and necks – making each bottle a collectible.

For shop locator and availability, visit: pursuedrinks.com. Pursue is on Instagram @PursueDrinks.

Pursue’s Selection:

Mosambi & Mint is an ode to nostalgia. The rejuvenating blend of juicy Mosambi (Sweet Lime) and fresh mint will take you on a trip to your childhood through the magical lanes of India. The mildly sweet taste with a hint of tart and the refreshing citrus effect makes this concoction a tropical addition to any occasion.

Pursue your inner child with the Mosambi and Mint.

Strawberry & Rose defines the elixir of love. This seltzer brings together the juiciest of strawberries with vibrant roses, making it perfect for celebrations and special evenings. The nose & palate of this carefully crafted concoction will make you fall in love again!

Pursue what you love with the Strawberry & Rose.

Mango & Chilli will set you on an adventure to a place far-far away. An exciting flavour combination of luscious, ripened mangoes and spicy chillies, makes it a perfect companion for all your adventures. This seltzer is a sweet and spicy experience that gives you the taste of newness whenever you find your destination.

Pursue meaningful adventures with the Mango & Chilli.

Peach & White Tea will raise your spirits and take you to the moon. An uplifting mix of fresh peaches with a subtle hint of white tea, this seltzer will leave you wanting for more. The smooth blend delivers a delicate & addictive palate full of flavours that will instantly put you in the groove.

Pursue your rhythm with the Peach & White Tea.

