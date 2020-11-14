Push Pull Lift LLC Awarded “Best of 2020” from Lessons.com

New York, NY: Today, Push Pull Lift LLC (@push.pull.lift on Instagram) and CEO John Schneider were given the distinctive award of “Best of 2020” from lessons.com.

Positive Customer Impact

There has been a dramatic increase in coaching opportunities and ways to connect with new clients in this COVID-19 environment. Lesson.com is a great way to have a virtual coach and stay on mission. The ability to provide lessons from the book “Mindset Drives Performance” and connect virtually has been a great way for clients to keep their goals top of mind. With the virtual coaching and Instagram posts, Push Pull Lift LLC has helped people see the greatness in themselves. Many people are struggling with motivation and these virtual coaching lessons are a great way to help drive success in less than optimal times.

“In times of difficulty, it is more important to stay focused on your goals and protect/train your mindset to drive towards performance. This award is showing how we can help people in this environment,” said John Schneider CEO and Author of “Mindset Drives Performance.”

Founded in 2017, Push Pull Lift LLC is the worldwide leader in positivity, life coaching and motivation on social media.

Push Pull Lift is a positivity company. The name of the company is also its mission statement:

Push- out the negativity

Pull- in the positivity

Lift- ppl up.

Their brand items (hats, bracelets and shirts) are reminders you wear to help you stay focused on your goals and greatness.