PushpakVimaan welcomes visitors at Gaur City Mall

Gaur City Mall, the biggest mall of Greater Noida, is all decked up to make Diwali joyous for every visitor. A huge 24 feet tall Pushpak Vimaan erected at the centre of the mall welcomes the guests and prepares them to stay in a festive mood. The mall is beautifully decorated with lighting and other paraphernalia that goes with the festive spirit. Decorated trees, clouds and giant Diya cutouts, and hanging lights simulating waterfall will teleport visitors to a different world altogether.

The theme ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ has been chosen to mark the event that led to the biggest war of good and evil. TheVimaan was also used to bring Sitaji back to Ayodhya, thus culminating the victory of good over evil. “The flight towards goodness is what we intend to portray through this tableau at the centre of the mall. The festival is coming after such a strenuous time; we want people to enjoy the moment and forget about the hardships for some time. The offers are to give a message that we are delighted to have our patrons back to the mall. All of us have to work together to maintain the spirit of the festival without ignoring the new safety norms,” says Mrs Manju Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group.

Apart from decorations, the mall is running ‘Khushiyon ka Utsav’ that promises a chance to win bumper prizes every week. Under the ‘Khushiyon ka Utsav’, people can participate in weekly lucky draws to win Smartphone, LEDs, Refrigerator, and music player. The winner of the mega prize, to be held on November 22, 2020, will take home a brand new car. Another engaging activity for the families is Diya Making Workshop to be organized between 7th and 8th November.

Gaur City Mall situated in the heart of Noida Extension is the first and largest mall of Greater Noida West with 7.64 lac square feet mall cum multiplex. The mall offers an unparalleled retail mix combined with world-class dining, entertainment and leisure attractions, it proves an irresistible allure for anyone who steps in. Apart from Fabindia, Globus, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Max, Pantaloons, Reliance Trends, Super99, and a Hyper store like Big Bazaar, Gaur City Mall Noida Ext beckons with Home Decor Brands Home360 & Home Centre to fulfil your home refinement cravings. Afterhours, innumerable F&B, QSR outlets make for a scrumptious treat. These include Bercos, Shree Ratnam, Pizza Hut, etc or a Multiplex- PVR or FEC- Timezone & LED play which is all beckon with inimitable refinement. Multi-level parking and other facilities and amenities come as standards.