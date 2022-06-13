PVR announces national partnership with save soil movement

PVR Cinemas, India’s largest and leading film exhibitor has joined hands with Isha Outreach in India as its National Partner for the world’s biggest ecological movement to Save Soil.

The 3-year association entails providing its cinema screens and spaces for promoting Save Soil Movement initiated by Sadhguru and enlists the support of its customers through monetary contribution for Cauvery Calling – the world’s largest farmer-driven ecological movement, while booking a ticket on PVR Website and Mobile App. In addition, Isha volunteers would engage with PVR’s customers making them aware of the cause on UN designated days such as World Environment Day on June 5 and World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on June 17.

Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru to save the soil from extinction and bring the necessary policies to address the catastrophic issue faced by humanity. In this inclusive undertaking of Save Soil Movement, governments, UN agencies, global leaders, organizations, eminent members of the environmental and scientific community, corporate and individual citizens are uniting behind a common purpose to address the alarming crisis of Soil Extinction. The Save Soil Movement will work towards turning the world’s attention to our dying soil, inspiring 3.5 billion people to support policy redirections to safeguard, nurture and sustain soil and driving national policy changes in all the nations toward raising and maintaining the organic content of soil to a minimum of 3-6%.

Further as an endeavor to expand its support leading to a sustainable India, PVR is giving an opportunity to its customers to participate in the Cauvery Calling on-ground program of ISHA by making a monetary contribution to the larger goal of saving the Cauvery River. Cauvery Calling will support farmers to plant 242 crore trees in Cauvery basin, across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Cauvery Calling aims to revitalize the Cauvery River, enrich the soil and improve water retention supporting farmers to adopt tree-based agriculture. Cauvery Calling is a first of its kind campaign, setting the standard for how India’s rivers (the country’s lifelines) can be revitalized. It will initiate the revitalization of the Cauvery River and transform the lives of 84 million people. The project comes under the ambit of Rally for Rivers, the world’s largest ecological movement, providing a comprehensive solution to save India’s rivers and opportunity to establish a global blueprint for rivers across the tropical world – home to 4.7 billion people.

Commenting on the National Partnership with PVR, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation said, “Right now, the most important aspect of conserving nature is the soil. If we do not stop soil degradation, the planet will not be conducive for human beings to live upon it. UN agencies and responsible scientists are clearly saying, by 2045 we will be producing forty percent less food, and our population will be over 9 billion. It is wonderful that organizations like PVR are standing up to make this awareness grow in the world. Congratulations to PVR and its viewers. I beseech all the PVR viewers to reach out to everybody that you know, and especially those you do not know, to spread awareness about the impending danger of soil extinction.”

As a socially responsible organization, PVR is aligned to the Climate Action SDG goal of the United Nations and has committed to lower its emission and reduce its carbon footprint. It has adopted a wide array of technology and changes in operational practices to reduce emissions and conserve energy for a sustainable future.

Announcing the association with Isha Outreach for their Save Soil and Cauvery Calling Movement, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited said, “We pledge to recognize the soil crisis and are committed to raise awareness about soil degradation through our media and our loyal patrons. We are expressing support for the Save Soil and Cauvery Calling movement by amplifying the save soil message in our cinemas and digital assets. We urge our customers to join our efforts in contributing to the environment and climate action program of Isha Outreach. Through our humble approach, we would leave behind a planet for future generation of producing nutritious food and sustaining all life.”