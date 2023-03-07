Pvr Cinemas Celebrates Holi And International Women’s Day With Myriad Colours Of Entertainment

National, March’23: PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India, is augmenting patrons’ big-screen entertainment by celebrating Holi and International Women’s Day in a scintillating manner. The company has put together a bundle of experiences to make the upcoming festive week truly special and memorable for them. This includes an exclusive Film and Food Festival, along with exciting and irresistible offers around these occasions.

A special Holi Street Food Festival is being organised at select PVR luxury cinemas from 6th – 12th March, which features a colorful spread of handcrafted chaat delicacies for a perfect movie outing.

In addition to that, consumers can avail of a flat 20% discount on Holi e-Gift Card from 8th-12th March purchased via PVR App/Website.

To celebrate the spirit of womanhood, PVR is organizing a special Women’s Day Film Festival from 5th- 8th March by screening handpicked women-centric films including Chandni (Hindi), Raazi (Hindi), English Vinglish (Hindi), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi), Everything Everywhere all at once (English), Fakt Mahilao Maate (Gujarati), Hellaro (Gujarati), Kutch Express (Gujarati), Hirkani (Marathi), Jhimma (Marathi), June (Malayalam), Mahanati (Telugu), Oh Baby (Telegu), Raat Chasi (Tamil), Aruvi (Tamil) and Kanaa (Tamil). These will be screened in 48 cities across 100+ PVR and INOX Cinemas in India. PVR is also offering a 20% discount on the Women’s Day eGift cards from 1st -7th March. On March 8, to make the day special, women patrons will be welcomed with a complimentary tub of popcorn while enjoying their favorite movie at PVR Cinemas. All offers are applicable on movie ticket booking via the PVR app/website.