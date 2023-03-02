PVR Launches Lucknow’s Biggest 11-screen Cinema Post Merger With Inox

National, 2nd March’2023: PVR Limited, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibition company in India, after the merger with INOX Leisure Limited, today announced the launch of Lucknow’s biggest cinema in Lulu Mall, the largest shopping mall in the city. The 11-screen Superplex will strengthen the company’s foothold in Uttar Pradesh with 158 screens in 32 properties and consolidates the merged entity’s presence in North India with 438 screens in 100 properties.

Located in the upmarket Amar Shaheed Path neighbourhood of the state capital of Lucknow, the 11-Screen Superplex is designed in a contemporary style reverberating luxury, glamour and exuberance. The city’s most advanced cinema includes the multi-sensory 4DX format, premium large screen format P[XL], two Auditoriums of PVR’s luxury format, LUXE along with 7 Auditoriums with last-row recliners.

The Superplex with a seating capacity of 1841 audiences is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical technology to offer an immersive and enhanced cinematic experience. This includes the SP4K Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound and REAL D 3D digital stereoscopic projection.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner again with The LuLu Group to announce the opening of our 11-screen Superplex in Lucknow which marks the 100th property in North under the combined portfolio of the PVR and INOX. As a leading multiplex player offering multiple choices of the best cinema formats in the country, we are confident that this new cinema will become not only the must-visit out-of-home entertainment destination for the people of Lucknow but also for the neighbouring cities and international travellers.”

Uttar Pradesh, the heart of India is emerging as a driver of the nation’s economy with its network of expressways, industrial corridors, international airports, centres of educational and medical excellence. The state has played an important role in the history of Indian cinema and has given several renowned film producers, directors, artists, lyricists, musicians and story/script writers to the film industry. Uttar Pradesh is also a promising destination for movies, emphasizing content-driven cinema.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Limited, said, “We are truly elated to launch our biggest property in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India and one of India’s fast-growing economies. Leveraging on the immense potential of the state aided by proactive governance, it offers one of the most promising destinations for expansion of multiplexes. We are excited to expand our presence in the state with a world-class cinema.”

With this opening, the merged entity has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 143 screens across 26 properties in 21 cities in this fiscal.