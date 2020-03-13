PVR launches PVR Sapphire at Pacific’s Dwarka mall

India’s leading cinema chain PVR Cinemas has announced the launch of its premium cinema viewing experience ‘PVR Sapphire’ at Pacific Group’s D21 Mall located at Dwarka, New Delhi. The new cinema theatre at the Dwarka mall would have 6 screens out of which 4 screens would be under the premium category and 2 would be normal screens and is built over an area of 40,000 sq. ft.

PVR Sapphire is the new premium category cinema experience and is an addition to PVR’s bouquet of GOLD Class and Director’s Cut. PVR Sapphire will have best-in-segment theatrical technologies along with FnB menu like Bento & Bowl; a dedicated box-office and personalised hospitality services on request. The multiplex is integrated with advanced in-theatrical technological solutions such as Dolby digital 7.1 surround system, NextGen 3D screens and RGB laser technology. PVR Sapphire would have Prime Chairs and recliners for better movie viewing experience.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “Cinema is an integral part of any mall experience and we have always preferred to have world class cinema experience in which PVR as group has been a front runner. All our malls have PVR theatres.”

He adds, “Looking the young crowd and also at the high-spending segment of the population residing in close vicinity of the mall, PVR Sapphire is the ultimate movie experience which will surely have its own niche segment of movie goers. We are happy to have the association”

PVR cinemas and Pacific have a history of association. This is Pacific’s 3rd association after having PVR cinemas at their Tagore Garden (Delhi) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand) Malls.