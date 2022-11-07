PwC India’s Tax Academy launches first-of-its-kind GST Executive Professional Certification

Mumbai, 07 November 2022: With the ambition of playing a key role in equipping India’s workforce with critical job-ready skills, PwC India’s Tax Academy today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind professional certification program on GST on the leading online learning platform Coursera. Designed and developed by PwC India, the program will help learners gain in-demand basic GST skills and knowledge, such as the applicability of GST on transactions and how to undertake compliance and file returns. The program focuses on practical knowledge of GST and its application through various scenarios and case studies. Upon completion, learners will earn a Professional Certificate from PwC India and should be equipped with job-ready skills for entry-level GST jobs in India. Aspirants would take roughly 24 weeks to complete the program while pursuing other education or work opportunities simultaneously.

“On the occasion of the launch, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India, commented: “Bridging the skills gap is a complex problem that requires all stakeholders to work together to make the world a more resilient, capable and inclusive place. Solving important problems such as this is at the core of our strategy and organizational purpose. Through the Tax Academy, we are realizing our commitment to enabling the workforce in India to develop skills for the future. Our vision is to educate future leaders to embrace a dynamic business environment with agility and confidence.

Lakhs of students graduate in finance, business, and law every year. With its Tax Academy, PwC aims to holistically address its skilling needs by launching certifications across accounting, direct taxes, transfer pricing, customs, and dispute resolution. In addition, the Tax Academy will also focus on enabling working professionals to gain advanced knowledge through curated upskilling, re-skilling, and stackable programs needed to progress and succeed in their careers.