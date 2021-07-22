PyraMed has launched India’s Unique Joint Video Consultation Platform for Doctors

India’s unique telemedicine platform for joint video consultation, PyraMed is now live. A brainchild of senior pediatric surgeon Dr. Ketan Parikh, this application aims to empower all doctors with specialist/super-specialist medical advice. This will help provide quality medical opinion even in the remotest parts of India at an affordable cost. The ease and capability of accessing specialist opinions will enable the local doctors to make quick and timely decisions for their patients.

The patient has only to visit his regular primary doctor. As and when the ailment needs an opinion of a specialist, this primary doctor can video-consult with the relevant specialist, upload all relevant information, and seek an opinion from the specialist in the presence of the patient. With PyraMed, the primary doctor is able to bridge the vital gap in telemedicine – inform the physical examination of the specialist, resulting in better diagnosis, reduced investigations, and improved quality of care. The auto-generation of an electronic healthcare record which is available to both doctors as well as the patient improves collaboration and transparency. PyraMed has partnered with top doctors and hospitals to provide affordable specialist/super-specialist care to those who have the greatest need and the greatest difficulty in accessing these services.”

Dr. Ketan Parikh, the founder of PyraMed, said, I was really interested in trying to figure out, how do you provide better access to specialty expertise in communities where it’s necessary and valuable. Because primary care is the foundation of the system and real transformation to lower costs has to start there. We want people to think of PyraMed as the way to get high-quality consultations more efficiently and locally so that there’s no barrier to medical expertise.

Dr. Parikh added, “We believe PyraMed will not only help avoid unnecessary physical visits to specialists, but will also significantly increase patients’ access to specialty expertise, save patients time, and reduce their travel burden. Our aim is to help 50 lakh patients over the next 5 years, saving Rs 1500 crores for rural patients in travel, loss of pay, and ancillary costs.”