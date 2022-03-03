Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement to organise a 3-hour long Musical Meditation in Delhi; 1200+ participants expected to attend

New Delhi, 3rd March 2022: Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement (PSSM), a non-religious organization, founded in 1990 by Brahmarshi Patriji, is all set to organise a collective mass meditation with live music on March 5th at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi from 5 pm onwards. Titled as ‘Nirvan Path – Swayam ko jano!’, the 3-hour long experiential event will see the attendance of more than 1200+ participants, following all the essential COVID guidelines.

The wisdom sharing sessions will be done by Swarnamala Patriji, wife of Founder of PSSM – Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement, Senior Pyramid Master – Datla Hanumanta Raju, Former President of Company Secretary of India and other senior pyramid masters from PSSM including G. Balakrishna, Jasvinder Kaur, Rachna Gupta, Vasantha Shastri, PV Ramaraju, Deepti Nadella, M. Navakanth and Anand Kumar.

PSSM was established with the objective of spreading the basics of spiritual realities and spiritual science to one and all. PSSM began as “The Kurnool Spiritual Society” in the year 1990. Today, PSSM comprises more than a couple of thousands of independent and autonomous Pyramid Spiritual Societies, multiple Pyramid Centres involving millions of active members and volunteers across all states in India. It’s also present in 20 other countries including USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Egypt, South Africa, and others.

While the modern lifestyle has seen significant change from pre and post covid days, the common pertinent quest that continues for man till date, is how to lead a happy and healthy life and discover the purpose of life.

And the forever answer has also always been the same, but is now becoming more and mainstream- that is Meditation. And in this fast paced world, Anapansati Meditation is the simplest and easiest technique of meditation, which can be done anytime, anywhere and in any situation. Combining Meditation with listening to experiences of other fellow seekers and reading right spiritual books is the swiftest way to uncover the treasures of life.

“PSSM, is a grass root level organisation that has meditation accessible to masses with door to door, village to town to city awareness drives. Now, post COVID, using the power of media, PSSM is now able to take meditation to the very homes of the masses with the aid of Pyramid Meditation Channel. With its presence in over 8+ regional languages of India, we also provide offline support through our care centers to assist seekers on their transformational journey. Nirvan Path is a PSSM community initiative to connect the offline and online community and expand the horizon of Meditation by making it accessible to all those who are in need of it.” Said Amulya Shastri, COO of PMC Hindi by Onemedia Network.

The live music rendered by Siddharth Banerjee on Siddha Veena, Zaheen Khan on Tabla, Raghavendra on Violin and R. Keshavan on Mridangam. The new meditators will also share their experience and the impact the meditation had on them. Dr S Ranjan will hold a session on ‘Know Thyself’ at the event.