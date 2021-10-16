Q2 and H1FY22 Results of Avenue Supermarts

Mumbai, October 16, 2021: Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL), one of the largest food & grocery retailers in India, today declared its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021.

Standalone results

Total Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs. 7,650 crore, as compared to Rs. 5,218 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q2FY22 stood at Rs. 670 crore, as compared to Rs. 325 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.8% in Q2FY22 as compared to 6.2% in Q2FY21.

Net Profit stood at Rs. 449 crore for Q2FY22, as compared to Rs. 211 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 5.8% in Q2FY22 as compared to 4.0% in Q2FY21.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY22 stood at Rs. 6.93, as compared with Rs. 3.25 for Q2FY21.

Total Revenue for H1FY22 stood at Rs. 12,681 crore, as compared to Rs. 9,051 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in H1FY22 stood at Rs. 891 crore, as compared to Rs. 434 crore during H1FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 7.0% in H1FY22 as compared to 4.8% in H1FY21.

Net Profit stood at Rs. 564 crore for H1FY22, as compared to Rs. 260 crore in H1FY21. PAT margin stood at 4.4% in H1FY22 as compared to 2.8% in H1FY21.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for H1 FY22 stood at Rs. 8.71, as compared with Rs. 4.02 for H1FY21.

Consolidated results

Total Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs. 7,789 crore, as compared to Rs. 5,306 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q2FY22 stood at Rs. 669 crore, as compared to Rs. 330 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.6% in Q2FY22 as compared to 6.2% in Q2FY21.

Net Profit stood at Rs. 418 crore for Q2 FY22, as compared to Rs. 199 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 5.3% in Q2FY22 as compared to 3.7% in Q2FY21.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY22 stood at Rs. 6.45, as compared with Rs. 3.07 for Q2FY21.

Total Revenue for H1FY22 stood at Rs. 12,972 crore, as compared to Rs. 9,189 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in H1FY22 stood at Rs. 893 crore, as compared to Rs. 441 crore during H1FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 6.9% in H1FY22 as compared to 4.8% in H1FY21.

Net Profit stood at Rs. 513 crore for H1FY22, as compared to Rs. 239 crore in H1FY21. PAT margin stood at 3.9% in H1FY22 as compared to 2.6% in H1FY21.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for H1FY22 stood at Rs. 7.92, as compared with Rs. 3.68 for H1FY21.

D-Mart follows Everyday low cost – Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive price, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.

Commenting on the performance of the company Mr. Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited, said:

“Covid-19 related lockdown restrictions were eased further during this quarter. Revenue in the DMart stores grew by 46.6% over the corresponding quarter of last year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 23.7% in the month of September 2021 as compared to September 2020. We have 187 stores that are 2 years or older.

We have done a soft launch of DMart Ready in the cities of Surat and Vadodara.

All our premises continue to follow all Covid-19 related protocols for the safety of our customers and employees. More than 96% of all our eligible employees have taken their second dose of vaccination. We continue to encourage all eligible employees to get fully vaccinated”.