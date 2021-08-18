Qatar Airways Cargo Expands the Implementation of WebCargo by Freightos across all its Regions

Qatar Airways Cargo announces the further rollout of third-party eBooking platform, WebCargo by Freightos across the rest of the world*, effective 23 August 2021.

Forwarders in the carrier’s worldwide network will be able to place eBookings from both, its online and offline origins with access to live rates and capacity on the WebCargo platform. This will enhance their booking experience with the airline, resulting in higher efficiencies and real-time responses for availability.

Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo, Mr. Guillaume Halleux said: “Within a short span of six months, we will complete our global rollout of WebCargo by Freightos on 23 August and I am proud of all our teams who have worked dedicatedly all these months to ensure a successful implementation. At Qatar Airways Cargo, the customer is at the core of all our activities and we will continue actively with our digitalisation initiatives for the benefit of our customers.”

Freightos Group CEO Mr. Zvi Schreiber commented: “Qatar Airways Cargo has been working closely with us to bring digitalisation and transparency to as many freight forwarders as possible since their launch of WebCargo by Freightos earlier this year. We are proud to now be expanding our partnership to include an additional 39 countries, allowing key markets such as India, Japan, and Latin America direct access to real-time pricing, capacity, and eBookings on the world’s largest cargo airline.”

Since launching WebCargo in February 2021 across France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Spain and the Netherlands, the airline has been quick to implement WebCargo across several countries in Europe and most recently, the USA** in July 2021. The global implementation across the carrier’s network will cover 72 countries where customers will have instant access to capacity and pricing.

Digitalisation is a key pillar of the carrier’s strategy as it moves towards more systems that allow for dynamic pricing, automatic quotations, seamless integration and enhanced reporting. The rollout of WebCargo’s eBooking platform across its network in a short span is an important digitalisation milestone for the airline.

*Implementation excludes: Algeria, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China (except Beijing), Colombia, Djibouti, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Macau SAR, Namibia, Nigeria, Russia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sudan, Uganda

**Implementation for USA includes online points only