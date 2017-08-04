Qlik Academic Program Expands in India

Qlik ® , a leader in data analytics, today announced the expansion of the Qlik Academic Program to over 50 education institutions across 25 cities in India. The initiative will enable more Universities to improve the value of their offerings by teaching marketable data skills, and also help students advance their analytical and data literacy skills within every academic discipline.

Offering free, full-year subscriptions to Qlik software, the Qlik Academic Program is open to any accredited university-level institution worldwide, for-profit and non-profit colleges alike. The program provides access to the Qlik Data Analytics Curriculum which is designed as an easily adoptable university-level program that provides professors with ready-to-teach, free resources – including instructor-led content, in-class activities, and student assignments. Students and professors can now also take advantage of the Qlik Continuous Classroom, a distance-learning platform with over 125 hours of online learning content.

The Qlik Academic Program will be made available to students enrolled in renowned higher education institutions like IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, SP Jain School of Global Management, NIT Karnataka, NMIMS Mumbai, SCMHRD, Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, IIFT, and IMT Ghaziabad, amongst others. With the expansion, over 850 universities in more than 65 countries are now participants of the program.

Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh, Professor-Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Head-Placements, VJIT, Hyderabad, shared “Qlik is easy to learn and modern tool for Data Analytics used by our students as an additional technology edge to enhance their career prospects. We found that it helped our students to get recruited quicker as a fresher compared to those without these skills. The online materials and timely guidelines are given by the Qlik team is simple to roll out and very useful.”

“Students preparing for careers in today’s global data-driven environments need to raise the bar to succeed. They need exceptionally strong analytical and data literacy skills, along with the tools and know-how to keep pace with rapid change,” said Kevin Hanegan, Vice President of Knowledge and Learning, Qlik. “To meet this growing demand, the Qlik Academic Program has expanded to give students the skills and tools they need to succeed – while ensuring that professors are empowered with the best course materials on the most modern data analytics platform.”

With recently added access to Qlik Continuous Classroom and Qlik Community, students and professors are empowered to find new ways to visualize and analyze data and to share insights and findings through an interactive, collaborative team environment.

Qlik Continuous Classroom is a 24/7 self-service online learning platform that provides a new way to learn by allowing them to completely customize their learning journey based on their individual needs. Learners can choose from more than 125 modules containing videos, exercises, and quizzes. They can also interact directly with Qlik instructors and other learners, leverage web conferencing tools and forums to quickly obtain answers and share best practices.

The Qlik Community Academic Program forum is a private group on Qlik Community for program-approved professors and students. The sharing platform fosters collaboration and networking while providing a one-stop shop to access all Qlik academic resources, including the Data Analytics Curriculum, Qlik text books, and free data sets. By sharing resources and starting discussions, professors and students can see how others within academia are using Qlik and build upon their experiences.