Qlik Acquires Knarr Analytics to Expand Real-Time Collaboration Across Entire Data and Analytics Supply Chain

Qlik® today announced the acquisition of the assets and IP of Knarr Analytics, an innovative start-up that provides real-time collaboration, sophisticated data exploration and insight capture capabilities, to complement Qlik’s cloud data and analytics platform. Acquiring Knarr Analytics advances Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.

“Every process and decision can be informed and enhanced by real-time data to trigger action and augment decision making when it matters most – what we call Active Intelligence,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. “Acquiring Knarr Analytics will help us further advance customers’ Active Intelligence, enabling tighter collaboration between data stewards and business users that will increase data use and value throughout the organization.”

The need for real-time data-driven decision making, which requires merging and using new data sources on-demand, has exposed a gap in data and analytics supply chains. This gap requires a new way of thinking that centres on collaboration between all data and analytics personas, from data integrators and data stewards to BI developers and analytics consumers.

Knarr can help create unique data and insight fabric by engaging more users throughout the analytical process, surfacing greater business context for both underlying data and resulting insights. This level of collaboration and sharing is essential to the creation of continuous intelligence at the core of Active Intelligence that drives action and value from data.

Knarr IP will enhance the Qlik Sense® analytics cloud platform Insight Advisor experience, as well as the data exploration experience in the catalogue. Qlik’s customers will realize increased value and benefits through:

Sophisticated visual exploration of underlying data models before building analytics

A glossary in the catalogue for an added business context, helping data consumers understand what specific data will best help answer their questions

Real-time, multi-player collaboration to generate insights interactively with a team, helping organizations remove barriers between data and analytics users

Ability to capture and share these insights with notes and snapshots, while automatically capturing the exploration state and context, enriching understanding and driving action

Increased effectiveness through machine learning of Qlik’s unique approach to Augmented Intelligence, helping drive more complex analysis and better outcomes for users of all levels

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Knarr Analytics co-founder and CTO Speros Kokenes, a Qlik Luminary, will be joining Qlik as a member of the Applied Research and Emerging Technology Team. As of today, Knarr Analytics products will no longer be for sale, and Qlik will support existing prospects and partners while bringing Knarr IP into Qlik’s cloud platform throughout 2021.