Qlik (Attunity) Named by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Qlik announced today that Qlik(Attunity) has been named as a Challenger by Gartner, Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This designation marks the fourth consecutive year that Qlik(Attunity)* has been recognized in the quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download at this link.

“Attunity, a division of Qlik, enables enterprises to accelerate their time-to-value with their data, delivering modern data integration solutions that power modern analytics, cloud migration, data lake management, DataOps and streaming architectures,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP and Managing Director, Enterprise Data Integration at Qlik. “We’re proud to have what we believe is a strong partner network with leading cloud and data lake platform providers. We believe the continued recognition from Gartner shows we are executing our strategy to provide an innovative data integration platform desired by modern enterprises.”

Qlik’s agile and real-time data integration capabilities – including Attunity Replicate, a real-time data replication and ingestion software solution, and Attunity Compose for data warehouse and data lake automation – give Qlik a unique platform that perfectly aligns with customers’ pursuit of the frictionless sharing of data through flexible tools that scale and deliver information at the speed business requires. By combining Attunity with Qlik Data Catalyst, Qlik is delivering the platform customers need to enable modern data architectures and real-time analytics. Consistent with Qlik’s vision for the 3rd generation of data and analytics, a modern and agile data integration strategy creates the foundation for an enterprise analytics strategy that drives insights, improves decision-making, accelerates data literacy and transforms organizations.

Qlik’s Attunity division partners with global cloud and platform providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as organizations like Snowflake, Databricks and Confluent in delivering data warehouse automation, data lake automation and Kafka/streaming integration, with continued expansion with global systems integrators like Accenture and Cognizant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, August 1, 2019. *Qlik was previously included as Attunity prior to the acquisition of Attunity in May 2019.