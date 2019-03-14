Qlik Scales Award-Winning Corporate Responsibility Program With Launch of Qlik.org

Qlik announced the launch of Qlik.org, the company’s corporate responsibility platform that builds on years of dedicated work with leaders such as the United Nations, C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, Medair, WeSeeHope, Direct Relief and Team Rubicon. Qlik.org is the next phase in the company’s ongoing commitment to leverage its software, culture and people to transform data into meaningful action across the globe, helping to create a sustainable, data literate world within all sectors of business and society.

“Over the last ten years, Qlik’s ongoing support for WeSeeHope has truly underpinned our ability to develop and deliver sustainable programmes to help the most vulnerable,” said Mark Glen, CEO of WeSeeHope. “It is a genuine partnership with impact, and one that we are delighted is continuing to grow through an inspired Qlik network.”

Qlik has deep corporate responsibility roots going back to the formal establishment of a software grant program in 2010 and Corporate Social Responsibility department in 2014. Over that time Qlik has provided over $8M in software, training and support grants to nonprofits, logged 50,000 staff volunteer hours globally, and drove over $5M in financial support for humanitarian, disaster relief, global health and environmental causes to nonprofits. Qlik has been recognized multiple time for its global impact, including being named a Fast Company 2017 Top 10 Most Innovative Company for Social Good, and receiving three industry awards in 2018 highlighting the partnership with Medair targeting the refugee crisis in Lebanon – the Corporate Engagement Award for Most Innovative Collaboration, the Third Sector Award for Corporate Partnership of the Year and the Washington Technology Government Innovation Award as an Industry Innovator.

“There is tremendous work being done across the world – and we know that work can be extended and enhanced by the effective use of data. Qlik’s corporate responsibility program shows that by creating greater collaboration across all sectors through the power of data, we set standards that inspire action,” said Julie Kae, Executive Director of Qlik.org. “Launching Qlik.org will extend our network and impact through new and existing partners, enabling even more worthy organizations to better leverage data to fight the effects of climate change and humanitarian crisis on a global scale.”

Qlik has also established the Qlik.org Impact Fund in partnership with Tides.org as the donor-advised fund administrator. This structure will enable Qlik to streamline gifting and grant development processes, and attract high quality partners to help fund and expand the ecosystem. Qlik.org will also establish an external advisory board made up of key customers and nonprofit partners which will provide guidance and help Qlik.org advance its programs to the benefit of the entire ecosystem Qlik supports.

“Tides is thrilled to welcome Qlik to our network of values-aligned companies taking a proactive approach to solving society’s toughest challenges through technological innovation and collaboration,” said Kriss Deiglmeier, CEO of Tides.

Qlik continues to evangelize the value of data for change in all facets of climate-related and humanitarian crisis situations. One area of focus is global health initiatives, which includes Qlik’s work with the Private Sector Round Table (PSRT) to help countries across the globe gain visibility and

access to vital goods and services available from leading global healthcare device, services and pharmaceutical providers to address and prevent crisis. Qlik’s Julie Kae will join industry leaders to discuss this work during a panel at the South By Southwest conference on March 12 titled, “The Role of AI in Reducing the Impact of Pandemics.”